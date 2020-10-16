Speed enforcement program coming to Locust Grove Elem.

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Oct. 5 regular meeting to approve a resolution to accept an agreement with Blue Line Solutions that will result in the implementation of a photo speed enforcement program in the vicinity of Locust Grove Elementary School. This automated program is permitted under a new Georgia law within school zones, and county officials have already approved similar measures at other area schools.
Locust Grove Elementary is the only such school within the city limits. Final installation of the system will occur after approval is received from both the Henry County Board of Education and the Georgia Department of Transportation.