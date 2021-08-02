ajc logo
X

Software expenditure OK’d by Henry County school board

A $112,328 expenditure for software renewal was approved.
Caption
A $112,328 expenditure for software renewal was approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously at its July 12 regular meeting to approve the annual renewal of a $112,328 contract for data visualization software tools. According to officials, the district stores approximately seven gigabytes of data that comes from a number of information sources such as the student information known as Infinite Campus as well as human resources, finance, online assessment and other sources. This software helps build and embed highly interactive reports for educators along with public-facing visualizations for items like the COVID-19 dashboard.

This expenditure is budgeted in the district’s general fund budget. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News
1
Henry County senior centers launch next phase of reopening
2
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
3
Hampton millage rolled back to zero
4
Henry school board renews data hosting contract
5
McDonough council OK’s measures
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top