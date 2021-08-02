Software expenditure OK’d by Henry County school board

The Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously at its July 12 regular meeting to approve the annual renewal of a $112,328 contract for data visualization software tools. According to officials, the district stores approximately seven gigabytes of data that comes from a number of information sources such as the student information known as Infinite Campus as well as human resources, finance, online assessment and other sources. This software helps build and embed highly interactive reports for educators along with public-facing visualizations for items like the COVID-19 dashboard.