Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Georgia Democrats in Atlanta on Oct. 28
Short-term rental regulations approved in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark
1 hour ago

New regulations pertaining to short-term rentals were adopted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 4 regular meeting.

This is the first time the county has had an ordinance governing the practice, and it applies specifically to residential properties rented for no more than 30 days at a time.

All owners of such properties now must file for an occupational tax certificate and pay the required hotel occupancy taxes. The owner or a representative must be available to tenants around the clock. There are limits on parking, and a property cannot be rented as a party venue.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark
