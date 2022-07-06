BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 south ramp to I-20 east
Shingleroof Campmeeting in McDonough on July 15-21

At the annual Shingleroof Campmeeting, worship services will be held from July 15-21 in McDonough as has been done since 1831. (Courtesy of Shingleroof Campmeeting)

Henry County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Shingleroof Campmeeting will meet in McDonough from July 15-21, continuing a tradition since 1831 as an interdenominational Christian organization.

Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The site is three miles north of McDonough on Campground Road at Ga. 155, 200 Campground Court, McDonough.

Speakers and music leaders include:

  • Rev. Allan McCollough, lead pastor and an elder at Grace Hill Church in Herndon, Virginia,
  • Rev. Dr. Benny Tate, senior pastor of Rock Springs Church in Milner,
  • Pastor Brady Howard, pastor of Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough,
  • Rev. Dr. Jody Shaw, an associate pastor at Community Bible Church in Stockbridge,
  • Rev. Doug Stroup, assistant pastor at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, who will serve as the worship leader,
  • Pam Stroup, pianist at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, as the pianist.

Children’s activities will be at 2 p.m. July 16, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 18, 2 p.m. July 19, 2 p.m. July 20 and 2 p.m. July 21.

RV campsites are available with complete hook-ups, and the dining hall will be open.

For RV and dining hall reservations, contact 678-894-4107, CampMeetingDining@gmail.com or Shingleroof.org.

Concerning Shingleroof’s history, visit shingleroof.org/HP1.htm.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
