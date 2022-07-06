Shingleroof Campmeeting in McDonough on July 15-21

The Shingleroof Campmeeting will meet in McDonough from July 15-21, continuing a tradition since 1831 as an interdenominational Christian organization.
Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The site is three miles north of McDonough on Campground Road at Ga. 155, 200 Campground Court, McDonough.
Speakers and music leaders include:
- Rev. Allan McCollough, lead pastor and an elder at Grace Hill Church in Herndon, Virginia,
- Rev. Dr. Benny Tate, senior pastor of Rock Springs Church in Milner,
- Pastor Brady Howard, pastor of Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough,
- Rev. Dr. Jody Shaw, an associate pastor at Community Bible Church in Stockbridge,
- Rev. Doug Stroup, assistant pastor at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, who will serve as the worship leader,
- Pam Stroup, pianist at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, as the pianist.
Children’s activities will be at 2 p.m. July 16, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 18, 2 p.m. July 19, 2 p.m. July 20 and 2 p.m. July 21.
RV campsites are available with complete hook-ups, and the dining hall will be open.
For RV and dining hall reservations, contact 678-894-4107, CampMeetingDining@gmail.com or Shingleroof.org.
Concerning Shingleroof’s history, visit shingleroof.org/HP1.htm.
