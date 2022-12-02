ajc logo
X

Sewer overflow reported in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Henry County Water Authority notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division of a Nov. 22 sanitary sewer overflow on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Officials determined that the likely cause was a blocked sewer line clogged by grease and gravel that entered the sewer conveyance system from a failing pipe.

Approximately 19,215 gallons of domestic wastewater was suspected to have overflowed onto the ground from one of the utility’s manholes at the site. Crews cleared the blockage and cleaned up the affected area.

Any sewer overflow over 10,000 gallons must be reported to the EPD.

The HCWA has planned an inspection and repair of the damaged pipe upstream from the site, which caused the sewer line blockage and subsequent manhole overflow.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb Elections faces lawsuit for delays in sending 3,400 runoff absentee ballots
1h ago

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
23h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
5h ago

Credit: Handout

Company behind beloved pecan log rolls expanding Georgia HQ
5h ago
The Latest

Stockbridge officials getting eventual raise
Ordinances approved in Hampton
Locust Grove rezoning approved
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
5h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top