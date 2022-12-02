Sewer overflow reported in McDonough

The Henry County Water Authority notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division of a Nov. 22 sanitary sewer overflow on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Officials determined that the likely cause was a blocked sewer line clogged by grease and gravel that entered the sewer conveyance system from a failing pipe.
Approximately 19,215 gallons of domestic wastewater was suspected to have overflowed onto the ground from one of the utility’s manholes at the site. Crews cleared the blockage and cleaned up the affected area.
Any sewer overflow over 10,000 gallons must be reported to the EPD.
The HCWA has planned an inspection and repair of the damaged pipe upstream from the site, which caused the sewer line blockage and subsequent manhole overflow.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com