Seven on Hampton ballot this fall

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago
Seven candidates will compete for three open seats on the Hampton City Council in this fall’s municipal election. City officials recently released a list of qualifiers, and the top three vote-getters will prevail in the at-large election scheduled for Nov. 7.

Mayor Pro Tem Marty Meeks is the only incumbent who is running, as current council members Henry Byrd and Mary Ann Mitcham chose not to seek re-election. The remaining candidates who filed during the recent qualifying period are Pam Duchesne, Victoria Hill, Errol Mitchell, Charlie Varner, and Kesha White-Williams. Mitchell previously served on the council.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
