Service contracts approved in Stockbridge

Three contracts for various city services were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its April 12 regular meeting. A $159,390 expenditure for annual on-call water and sewer emergency, operational repair, maintenance and construction services was approved, as well as an $89,280 allocation for janitorial maintenance services and a separate agreement for professional permitting and building inspection services.
On all three motions to approve, council Yolanda Barber voted in opposition and stated for the record that it was due to there being no cost proposals or criteria for the bid rankings provided to the mayor and council.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.