Second round of Henry program underway

The second round of Henry County ERAP funding is coming.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Applications are now being accepted in the second phase of Henry County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and security deposits to those who have lost income due to COVID-19.

Both landlords and tenants are eligible to apply, according to county officials.

Tenants must reside in Henry County, meet household income guidelines and provide evidence that one or more members of the household have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced loss of income as a result of COVID-19.

Henry County administered $6.35 million for residents during the first phase of ERAP and there is $4.7 million available in the second phase.

Information: henryerap.org or 855-436-7926.

