School start in Henry delayed two weeks

Classes in Henry County’s public schools, which will start the year online for everyone, have been delayed two weeks from the original start date. Students will now begin Aug. 17.
The move was made official by a vote of the Board of Education at a July 17 special called meeting. The delayed start will allow an extra two weeks for “more rigorous and in-depth professional development for teachers and leaders,” according to superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. She added that the change was recommended regardless of whether students returned to campus or started the new with online learning.