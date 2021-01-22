X

School SPLOST referendum on the way in Henry County

The referendum is scheduled for March 16.

Henry County | 51 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A referendum on a five-year extension of the current one-cent sales tax for Henry County’s public schools has been approved for placement on the ballot. The Henry County Board of Education voted unanimously Jan. 11 to call for a March 16 referendum which could mean up to $325 million in sales tax revenue over a five-year period. It would be the sixth installment of the school SPLOST.

According to an updated project list presented to the board, the first capital project would be an addition to Dutchtown High School that would begin within days after the vote, should it be approved by voters. Other projects in the years to come would include two new elementary schools and a STEM high school.

