Roundabouts in development in Henry

With construction beginning on a roundabout on the east side of McDonough at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Turner Church Road, a portion of Turner Church Road on both sides of the intersection has been closed for the foreseeable future.
Henry County officials this week released a detour map showing a number of alternate routes for motorists who navigate that area on a daily basis. At the same time this project began, county officials announced the completion and reopening of another roundabout at Mill Road and Mount Carmel Road on the west side of I-75 after several months of construction.
