Roundabout in the works for east Henry County

The project lies entirely within Henry County, about 11 miles east of McDonough. Each leg of the roundabout will have raised medians as well as curb and gutter, according to GDOT officials, and the project will also include crosswalks and ramps on each approach for ADA compliance.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the project is encouraged to phone 706-646-7631 or send an email to krcollins@dot.ga.gov.