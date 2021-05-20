Roundabout coming to Hwy. 155 in north Henry County

A $3 million contract has been awarded to a Norcross firm for the construction of a roundabout on Hwy. 155 at Panola Road, at the northern edge of the county near the DeKalb and Rockdale county lines. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May in 2022, according to state DOT officials. It is one of five new projects announced recently for the West Central Georgia region after bids were awarded in early April.

Once the work begins, motorists are encouraged to get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.