Roof repairs on the way at Henry County Jail

More than $900,000 will be spent on roof work at the county’s jail facilities.
Henry County | 38 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve more than $900,000 in roof repair and replacement for the county jail. Garland/DBS Inc. has been retained to do the work, which includes $406,048 for retrofit upper and lower roofing for the jail at 120 Henry Parkway in McDonough as well as $509,820 for roof replacement at the jail annex at 507 Hampton Street in McDonough.

The specifications include a 30-year warrant for both projects. These costs will be covered by the county’s capital projects fund. The vote to approve these projects was unanimous.

