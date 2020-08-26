Roof repairs on the way at Henry County Jail

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 18 regular meeting to approve more than $900,000 in roof repair and replacement for the county jail. Garland/DBS Inc. has been retained to do the work, which includes $406,048 for retrofit upper and lower roofing for the jail at 120 Henry Parkway in McDonough as well as $509,820 for roof replacement at the jail annex at 507 Hampton Street in McDonough.