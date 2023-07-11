Road renamed for Henry County officer killed in 2021

A portion of Hwy. 81 east of McDonough was renamed in memory of a deceased Henry County Police Department officer.

Officials gathered June 28 for a dedication ceremony at the intersection of North and South Ola Roads, where the roadway has officially been named Officer Paramhans Desai Memorial Highway. Desai died in the line of duty Nov. 8, 2021 from injuries sustained a few days earlier when he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Attendees included Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell and commissioner Neat Robinson as well as state Rep. Clint Crowe and other legislators, according to a statement from county officials after the event.