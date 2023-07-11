BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire

Road renamed for Henry County officer killed in 2021

Credit: henry county government

Credit: henry county government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

A portion of Hwy. 81 east of McDonough was renamed in memory of a deceased Henry County Police Department officer.

Officials gathered June 28 for a dedication ceremony at the intersection of North and South Ola Roads, where the roadway has officially been named Officer Paramhans Desai Memorial Highway. Desai died in the line of duty Nov. 8, 2021 from injuries sustained a few days earlier when he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Attendees included Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell and commissioner Neat Robinson as well as state Rep. Clint Crowe and other legislators, according to a statement from county officials after the event.

ExploreEarlier coverage: Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai posthumously saved several people

Credit: Henry County Police Department

Credit: Henry County Police Department

ExplorePHOTOS: Community mourns Henry County police officer at funeral

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected19h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-285 North reopens 10 hours after big rig crash, fire
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
14h ago

City tees up $1.6M settlement in years-long ADA lawsuit
2h ago
The Latest

Annexation approved in Locust Grove
Shingleroof campmeetings in McDonough are July 14-20
Henry commissioners OK land deal
Featured

Credit: AP

After Wimbledon, Christopher Eubanks scheduled to play in Atlanta Open
37m ago
Braves Nation: Strider’s mustache mania makes it to All-Star Game
2h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top