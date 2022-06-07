Road, park expenditures approved in Henry

A $1,578,690 contract for design services regarding the widening of Jonesboro Road was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 17 regular meeting.
This expenditure is being covered by the T-SPLOST which was approved by voters last November.
County staff documents indicate the portion of Jonesboro Road in question is west of I-75 from Mill Road to North Mt. Carmel Road.
In an unrelated agenda item, a $1.16 million bid was approved for the construction of a corporate/wedding pavilion at Nash Farm Park. Funding for this project is in the park’s portion of the county’s regular SPLOST budget.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
