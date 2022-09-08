ajc logo
Road list approved by Stockbridge council

Stockbridge City Hall.

Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 30 workshop meeting to approve a street resurfacing list for the FY 2024 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant, including portions of 21 streets in eight different subdivisions.

About 5.2 miles are slated for resurfacing under the plan, and the city will solicit proposals for the actual work sometime next year.

In other business, consideration to renew a lease with T-Mobile at $3,500 per month for use of the water tank next to Stockbridge Elementary School as a cell tower was tabled until the council’s Sept. 12 regular meeting.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
