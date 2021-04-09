Road construction agreements approved in Henry County

Also approved was a project framework agreement requested by the Georgia Department of Transportation for the future widening of Bill Gardner Parkway. According to officials, the agreement details preliminary engineering commitments which include $1 million in federal participation and $250,000 from the county. Funding is in the county DOT budget. Additional specific activity agreements for right of way, utility relocation and construction phases will be sent to the county at the appropriate time.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.