Road construction agreements approved in Henry County

Several road projects are underway in Henry County.
Henry County | 54 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two sizable transportation matters were addressed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 16 regular meeting. The board accepted a $1,767,048 bid from Pittman Construction Company for construction of the South Ola Road extension, a county SPLOST project.

Also approved was a project framework agreement requested by the Georgia Department of Transportation for the future widening of Bill Gardner Parkway. According to officials, the agreement details preliminary engineering commitments which include $1 million in federal participation and $250,000 from the county. Funding is in the county DOT budget. Additional specific activity agreements for right of way, utility relocation and construction phases will be sent to the county at the appropriate time.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

