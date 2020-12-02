X

Road closed for Locust Grove construction

Part of a Locust Grove road will be closed for a few weeks.
Henry County | 54 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A portion of Colvin Drive in Locust Grove has been closed for construction and is expected to remain that way for a while. According to a statement released by the city, the closure was scheduled to begin the morning of Nov. 30 with signs indicating a detour of Colvin Drive between Davis Lake Road and Hwy. 42, as this section is slated for reconstruction for industrial traffic and to add improvements at the rail crossing as well as signalization.

Closure will be at a minimum of three weeks but may be longer due to weather delays and coordination with utilities and railroad, according to city officials.

