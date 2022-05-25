Rezonings in McDonough approved

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting.
A piece of property at 94 Macon Street, one block south of the square, was rezoned on behalf of the Copeland House from multi-family residential to office-institutional to allow businesses to rent rooms as office space.
A six-acre site on Hwy. 20/81 at Willow Lane just east of I-75 was rezoned on behalf of the Hampton Road Market from central commercial to highway commercial with conditions.
A public hearing preceded each vote, with no one speaking in favor and one person in opposition of the Hampton Road project.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
