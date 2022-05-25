ajc logo
Rezonings in McDonough approved

McDonough City Hall.

McDonough City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting.

A piece of property at 94 Macon Street, one block south of the square, was rezoned on behalf of the Copeland House from multi-family residential to office-institutional to allow businesses to rent rooms as office space.

A six-acre site on Hwy. 20/81 at Willow Lane just east of I-75 was rezoned on behalf of the Hampton Road Market from central commercial to highway commercial with conditions.

A public hearing preceded each vote, with no one speaking in favor and one person in opposition of the Hampton Road project.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

