Rezonings approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 19 to approve two rezoning requests. McGarity Commercial Properties of McDonough requested a rezoning from highway commercial to light manufacturing for 53.85 acres west of North Bridges Road and east of I-75 to allow construction of a warehouse.
County staff recommended mixed-use zoning instead, and that is what the commissioners approved. Blue River Development of Cumming requested a rezoning from residential-agricultural to single-family residential (R-2 Sewer) for 81.028 acres at 646 North Ola Road for the development of a new subdivision. That request was approved with conditions.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
