Gwinnett County tax commissioner dies of breast cancer at 43
Rezonings approved in Henry

Two rezonings were approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 19 to approve two rezoning requests. McGarity Commercial Properties of McDonough requested a rezoning from highway commercial to light manufacturing for 53.85 acres west of North Bridges Road and east of I-75 to allow construction of a warehouse.

County staff recommended mixed-use zoning instead, and that is what the commissioners approved. Blue River Development of Cumming requested a rezoning from residential-agricultural to single-family residential (R-2 Sewer) for 81.028 acres at 646 North Ola Road for the development of a new subdivision. That request was approved with conditions.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
