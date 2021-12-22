Rezoning request on the table in Locust Grove

A public hearing was convened by the Locust Grove City Council at its Dec. 20 regular meeting to address the proposed rezoning of 36.4 acres that included multiple tracts on the west side of Hwy. 42 between Colvin Drive and Pine Grove Road.
The applicant seeks industrial zoning and intends to build a pair of 75,000-square-foot warehouses.
A vote by the council on the request is likely to happen in January.
In other business, the council approved the final plat for the third phase of the Barnes Station subdivision on Massey Lane, with plans for 22 single-family residential lots on 15.5 net acres.
