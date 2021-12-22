Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rezoning request on the table in Locust Grove

Locust Grove City Hall.
caption arrowCaption
Locust Grove City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
58 minutes ago

A public hearing was convened by the Locust Grove City Council at its Dec. 20 regular meeting to address the proposed rezoning of 36.4 acres that included multiple tracts on the west side of Hwy. 42 between Colvin Drive and Pine Grove Road.

The applicant seeks industrial zoning and intends to build a pair of 75,000-square-foot warehouses.

A vote by the council on the request is likely to happen in January.

In other business, the council approved the final plat for the third phase of the Barnes Station subdivision on Massey Lane, with plans for 22 single-family residential lots on 15.5 net acres.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Line items approved in Stockbridge budget
55m ago
Hampton council addresses compensation
57m ago
McDonough council approves equipment, repair costs
22h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top