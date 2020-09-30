X

Rezoning request in Henry County recommended for approval

Action was taken on two items regarding wireless communications facilities.

Henry County | 8 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Sept. 10 regular meeting to recommend approval of a rezoning request. Tim Jones Properties of Brookhaven asked for a rezoning from R-3 (single-family residence) to RS (residential suburban) for 96 acres located north of Mount Carmel Road and east of Mill Road.

The plan for the site is a mix of single-family homes and condominiums. The ZAB also approved a variance request by City Switch II-A LLC of Atlanta for relief from wireless communications facility standards regarding 6.5 acres north of Bill Gardner Road and west of Lester Mill Road.

In a separate agenda item, AT&T of Alpharetta requested a conditional use for the same property to allow a new wireless communications facility, and that was also approved.

