X

Rezoning rejected by Stockbridge Planning Commission

Downtown Stockbridge.
Downtown Stockbridge.

Henry County | 37 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge Planning Commission voted unanimously at its Feb. 25 regular meeting to recommend denial of a rezoning request for a residential subdivision on Brannan Road. The applicant was seeking a change from RA (residential agricultural) to R-3 (single-family residential) for a 73.71-acre site along the southeast corner of Brannan Road and North Salem Drive.

The site previously consisted of five separate parcels, which the Planning Commission voted at its December meeting to combine into a single parcel. The final decision on the rezoning lies with the City Council, which will consider the case at its March 8 regular meeting.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.