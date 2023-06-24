X

Rezoning, purchases approved in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
36 minutes ago

A rezoning request for a new commercial development was approved by the McDonough City Council at its June 20 regular meeting. The four-acre tract, at the southwest corner of the intersection of Racetrack Road and Iris Lake Road, was rezoned from residential-agricultural to highway commercial to allow for a gas station/convenience store with a drive-thru restaurant.

In unrelated city business, the council approved more than $50,000 in annual software maintenance costs and the $50,740 purchase of a new truck from Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet in McDonough for use by the assistant public works director.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

