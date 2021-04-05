Rezoning in commercial area approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 15 regular meeting to approve a request to rezone a quarter-acre piece of property at 317 Macon Street from M-1 (light industrial) to C-2 (central commercial). There was no public comment for or against the proposal at the public hearing aside from the applicant. Another petition scheduled to be heard at the same meeting, proposing to rezone five acres to highway commercial and 31 acres to multi-family residential, was postponed until April at the request of the applicant.