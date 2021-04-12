Rezoning gets OK from Henry County board

After amending its meeting agenda, the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted March 25 to recommend approval of a rezoning from RA (residential-agricultural) to R-3 (single-family residential) for an 89-acre site at 1496 Millers Mill Road.
The vote was postponed from a previous meeting and the required public hearing for the petition had already taken place, so the board voted to amend the agenda and then immediately voted on the rezoning itself. There were no dissenting votes. As is always the case with rezoning applications, the final decision rests with the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.