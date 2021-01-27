X

Rezoning for residential suburban community approved in Henry County

Henry County | 15 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A rezoning request for a large residential development was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 20 regular meeting. The site in question is 96 acres on the north side of Mt. Carmel Road, just west of Mill Road. The applicant, Tim Jones Properties, requested a change from R-3 (single-family residential) to RS (residential suburban) to allow a mix of single-family homes and condominiums.

Dee Clemmons, in whose district the property is located, made a motion to approve with 25 conditions read into the record. Her motion passed 4-2 with Gary Barham and Johnny Wilson voting in opposition.

