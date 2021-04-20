Rezoning for commercial use approved in Locust Grove

Nearly two acres of land at the northwest corner of Indian Creek Road and Tanger Blvd. was rezoned for commercial use by the Locust Grove City Council at its April 5 regular meeting. The vote was 4-3 in favor with Mayor Robert Price breaking the tie.
According to a city staff report, the applicant intends to build a convenience store with the building front facing Indian Creek Road. The site has buffers, fencing, sidewalk connectivity and lighting restrictions to minimize impact on surrounding areas, according to officials. The property is identified on the city’s future land use map as neighborhood commercial.
