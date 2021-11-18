Rezoning denied in Stockbridge

A rezoning request involving about 79 acres of property in Stockbridge was denied by the City Council at a recent meeting. Three parcels along Davidson Parkway and Walter Way, just east of I-675, were being considered to M-1 (light manufacturing) zoning to allow for the development of a business distribution center within five new buildings, according to a city staff report.
During the public hearing that preceded the vote, no one spoke for or against the application. A subsequent agenda item involving a proposed amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan for these properties also was denied. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks