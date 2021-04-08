X

Rezoning approved for residential area in Henry County

The rezoning request was approved.

Henry County | 42 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 16 regular meeting to approve a rezoning from RA (residential-agricultural) to RS (residential suburban) for 28 acres at 61 Lewis Drive, just west of Jodeco Road and east of Flippen Road. The request is to allow 61 single-family homes and 26 townhomes on the site.

According to staff, the county’s future land use map designates the property for medium-density residential use, which means up to six residential units per acre are permissible. The vote to approve the request with numerous conditions was 5-0.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

