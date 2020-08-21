X

Resolution for $30 million bond deal approved in Henry County

Henry County is issuing $30 million in bonds based on its SPLOST program.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 4 to approve a resolution authorizing the sale of $30 million in general obligation sales tax bonds, to be paid for with revenue from the new SPLOST program that was approved by voters last November. The move is expected to allow the county to get a head start on certain SPLOST projects before the actual sales tax revenue comes in.

Officials expect around $204 million to be generated during the five-year SPLOST collection period. The vote to approve was 5-0, with board chair June Wood absent. The issue was originally on the agenda for the board’s regular morning meeting but was moved to a special called meeting in the afternoon that had been scheduled to include a public hearing on the millage rate.

