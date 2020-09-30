X

Residential rezoning request approved in Henry County

Rezoning for a new residential development has been approved.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request for a 70-acre site west of Hwy. 155 and north of Town Square Drive in McDonough. The request from TRG Investors LLC for RS (residential suburban) zoning was intended to allow an age-targeted, gated residential community with a mix of single-family residential and townhome development on the site.

The vote to approve came with 19 conditions that include a limit of 198 total dwelling units on the property as well as the stipulation that all of them are designed for senior living.

