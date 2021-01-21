X

Remote learning extended in Henry County

Students will return to campus part-time in February.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Students in Henry County public schools will be studying at home at least a little while longer.

After previously setting Jan. 25 as the date to resume on-campus learning, officials announced Jan. 20 that remote learning would be extended two weeks and a staggered return plan would begin the week of Feb. 8. Students will return to campus that week for two days on an alphabetical schedule, under Phase 2 of the plan implemented last fall.

The next two phases are scheduled to begin March 1 and 8. Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said that these decisions were made with the full support of the Henry County Board of Education after a review of current health conditions in the county.

Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

