Remote learning extended in Henry County

After previously setting Jan. 25 as the date to resume on-campus learning, officials announced Jan. 20 that remote learning would be extended two weeks and a staggered return plan would begin the week of Feb. 8. Students will return to campus that week for two days on an alphabetical schedule, under Phase 2 of the plan implemented last fall.

The next two phases are scheduled to begin March 1 and 8. Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said that these decisions were made with the full support of the Henry County Board of Education after a review of current health conditions in the county.