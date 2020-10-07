Railroad crossing in Locust Grove to be closed

On the heels of several incidents involving semi trucks with trailers getting stuck on the railroad tracks on Bowden Street in Locust Grove, the City Council voted at its Oct. 5 regular meeting to close that crossing to vehicle traffic due to safety concerns. The move was encouraged by the Norfolk Southern Corporation, which controls the railroad tracks.
To make the closure permanent, the asphalt and concrete will be completely cut out at the site and a small barricade will also be put in place, according to a city official. The council also approved the initiation of a study to define potential new grade-separated crossing points along the tracks.