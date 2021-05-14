ajc logo
Qualifying fee set for Henry County special election

Henry County | 36 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A qualifying fee of $1,050 has been set for the June 15 special election to fill a seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners. State law dictates that the qualifying fee for a candidate to fill an unexpired term must be the same as if he or she were running for a full term, it was reported to the commissioners before they approved the measure at their April 20 regular meeting.

Gary Barham died earlier this year, leaving his District 3 seat open until the end of 2022. Greg Cannon was appointed to fill the seat until the special election, for which he has already declared his candidacy. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

