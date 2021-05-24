Qualifiers set for Henry County special election

The candidate slate for the June 15 special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners has been completed. Qualifying ended May 11, with three candidates vying for the seat: Greg Cannon, Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer. Cannon, the lone Republican of the three, was appointed in March to fill the seat until the special election. The winner will remain in office until the four-year term concludes at the end of 2022.