Qualifiers set for Henry County special election

The special election is scheduled for June 15.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The candidate slate for the June 15 special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners has been completed. Qualifying ended May 11, with three candidates vying for the seat: Greg Cannon, Briana Clay and Sarita Dyer. Cannon, the lone Republican of the three, was appointed in March to fill the seat until the special election. The winner will remain in office until the four-year term concludes at the end of 2022.

The seat became vacant upon the death of former commissioner Gary Barham. Early voting begins May 24 at the county’s election headquarters in McDonough.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

