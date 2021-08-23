Qualifiers announced for Stockbridge election

The mayor and two council members in Stockbridge will be seeking re-election this fall, with a number of challengers for each race also on the ballot. Anthony Ford served about a year after his predecessor’s resignation and then won a four-year term in 2017. His lone challenger is Bruce Smith Jr., who has run unsuccessfully for a City Council seat in the past.
Two incumbent City Council members, LaKeisha Gantt and Alphonso Thomas, have served multiple terms and are looking to return to their seats. Both are at-large posts, meaning the top two vote getters out of the entire field of candidates will be elected. Challengers include Antonio Harris, Ezekiel Pettway, Derek Mouzon and Shirley Wallace. Election Day is Nov. 2. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.