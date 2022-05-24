Public safety, libraries get more funding in Henry

More than half of the Henry County general fund budget for the 2023 fiscal year will be devoted to public safety. The $216.9 million budget approved by the Board of Commissioners at its May 17 regular meeting included $115.2 million to those agencies.
Specific items in the new budget include the addition of 10 new police officers and 10 new firefighter/paramedics along with added personnel for the county’s judicial buildings.
One non-public safety area getting more funding is the library system, enough to restore Saturday hours at all five branches for the first time since 2010.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
