Probe of Stockbridge councilman stymied

A motion by a Stockbridge City Council member to call for a full investigation into Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander failed at the council’s April 27 workshop meeting when two council members abstained from voting. The action came in the wake of the city’s announced settlement of a lawsuit in which Alexander was a defendant, for which the city’s insurance company chose to settle for $1.725 million.
Alexander, who did not participate in the vote, has denied any wrongdoing. Some other council members have recently called for him to resign. At the virtual meeting, the city clerk read into the record no fewer than nine citizens’ comments in support of Alexander remaining in office, while at least two others called for his removal.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.