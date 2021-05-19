Polling places change for Henry County special election

The Wesley Lakes precinct polls are relocating to Wesley Lakes Elementary School, 685 McDonough Parkway in McDonough. The polling place for the McMullen precinct is moving from Sharon Baptist Church to Ola Elementary School, 278 North Ola Road in McDonough. The East Lake precinct polling place is moving from Salem Baptist Church to East Lake Elementary School, 199 East Lake Road in McDonough.

Any public comment on these changes can be directed to the election office via email at aypitts@co.henry.ga.us.