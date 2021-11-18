ajc logo
Police measures approved in Stockbridge

Organizational initiatives continue for Stockbridge's new police department
Organizational initiatives continue for Stockbridge's new police department

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Stockbridge police chief Frank Trammer, now in his second month on the job, presented two items involving the continuing organization of the new police department at the City Council’s Nov. 8 regular meeting. Approval was given for two job descriptions along with pay, classification and organizational chart information for two positions contingent upon a legal opinion regarding the advertising of those positions. A budget amendment of up to $31,000 was included in the action, which passed 3-2 with John Blount and LeKeisha Gantt opposed. A separate agenda item involved approval of the purchase of police department vehicles, and it passed 3-0-1 as Gantt was not present for the vote. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

