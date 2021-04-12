ajc logo
Peterson named to Stockbridge post

Dr. Alan Peterson.
Henry County | 59 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Stockbridge officials announced this week that Dr. Alan Peterson has been named the city’s new economic development director. He has more than 10 years of public administration, community development and economic development experience, having served in those roles in the greater Houston and metro Atlanta regions, according to a statement released by Stockbridge City Hall.

He is a Morehouse graduate with master’s and doctoral degrees from Texas Southern University.

“As the largest city in Henry County, Stockbridge is in a unique position to establish itself as one of the premier cities in the metro Atlanta area,” said Peterson. “I am extremely excited to be here.”

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

