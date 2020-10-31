Pet adoption fees for vets waived in Henry

Military veterans can now adopt animals from the Henry County Animal Shelter at no cost. The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve a resolution authorizing the elimination of adoption fees for veterans with valid military identification and/or a certificate of release or discharge from active military duty (DD-214).
According to a county staff report, the new policy was suggested by Commissioner Gary Barham. The resolution states that it was implemented to give the county another way to honor military veterans and also recognize the health benefits of having a pet as a companion.