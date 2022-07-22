ajc logo
Permit, contracts approved in Hampton

Hampton City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
15 minutes ago

A conditional use permit for a 0.32-acre lot at 23 James Street was approved by the Hampton City Council at its July 12 regular meeting.

The reason for the request was to allow for the conversion of a detached garage into an accessory apartment, according to city staff documents.

The first reading of the ordinance failed in June with a 2-2 vote but the second reading passed 4-1.

Also approved was the second reading of an ordinance creating a new zoning map; resolutions in support of Henry County’s comprehensive transportation plan and trails plan; and agreements with an electric utility consultant as well as a negotiation consultant for the city’s local option sales tax. All of these measures passed 5-0.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

