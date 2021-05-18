Pavilion project in Henry County moving forward

A new wedding/corporate event pavilion is in the works for Nash Farm Park in western Henry County. A $98,500 contract for architectural design services was approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 4 regular meeting, and the funding will come from the county’s SPLOST account.
It is part of nearly $3.3 million in SPLOST money set aside for the Nash Farm master plan. Croft & Associates was awarded the contract, after emerging as one of the top two proposals under the county’s evaluation system. The other, Lose Design, submitted a bid that was $40,000 higher.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.