Pavilion project in Henry County moving forward

Nash Farm Park.

Henry County | 10 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

A new wedding/corporate event pavilion is in the works for Nash Farm Park in western Henry County. A $98,500 contract for architectural design services was approved unanimously by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 4 regular meeting, and the funding will come from the county’s SPLOST account.

It is part of nearly $3.3 million in SPLOST money set aside for the Nash Farm master plan. Croft & Associates was awarded the contract, after emerging as one of the top two proposals under the county’s evaluation system. The other, Lose Design, submitted a bid that was $40,000 higher.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

