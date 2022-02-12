Hamburger icon
Park improvements in Stockbridge approved

Improvements are coming to one of Henry County's parks.

Improvements are coming to one of Henry County's parks.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
29 minutes ago

A $183,170 bid for improvements to Cochran Park in Stockbridge was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 1 regular meeting.

According to a staff report, the county’s parks and recreation department identified the need for building renovations that include the community room, concession stand restrooms and freestanding restrooms that support the athletic fields at the park on East Atlanta Road.

The work will include flooring, lighting, doors, windows, sinks, urinals, toilets, partitions, HVAC and dispensers.

Funding for the project will come from the county’s capital improvement account.

In other business, the board approved the designation of a great deal of technology equipment as surplus and authorized it to be recycled.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

