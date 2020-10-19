Palmer tapped for Superior Court bench in Henry County

She is filling a vacancy created in April of this year when Trea Pipkin was appointed by Kemp to the Georgia Court of Appeals. Palmer became the first female judge on Henry County State Court at the beginning of 2019 when she was sworn in by former Gov. Nathan Deal, one of his final appointments before leaving office. She has a quarter-century of legal experience, having joined the Georgia bar in 1994. She spent nine years at the McDonough firm of Smith, Welch, Webb & White before opening her own practice in 2012.