Outdoor property regulations adjusted in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted July 13 to adjust the city’s regulations regarding maximum height standards for grass and weeds. Following the language in the International Property Maintenance Code, which the city recognizes as its official standard, the council made six inches the maximum height for weeds or plant growth on exterior property.
As part of that motion, a new stipulation was approved requiring private swimming pools, hot tubs and spas containing water more than 24 inches in depth to be completely surrounded by a fence or barrier at least 60 inches in height.