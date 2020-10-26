X

Ordinance amendments approved in Hampton

Hampton police officers will make more when working weekends.

Henry County | 26 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 13 regular meeting to approve the second reading of four ordinances. These actions are the final step in amending the city’s code regarding implementation of development and water/sewer impact fees; development standards for sidewalks in the city; fees and surcharges on fines issued by Municipal Court; and fire prevention and protection guidelines to allow for the city to conduct a life safety plan review.

The council also unanimously approved a resolution providing for weekend shift differential pay for city police officers, who will now receive an extra dollar per hour when working between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.

